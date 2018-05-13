Goat yoga returns to Manitoba farm

Goat yoga is back for a second season at a Manitoba farm.

Aurora Farm began offering yoga sessions with baby goats last summer after seeing a video of the trend online. It received so much interest that Louise May, the owner of the farm, said she had no choice but to bring it back this year.

“It’s a yoga class that’s not so serious and everybody loves it,” May said.

Jessica Mosher, who has been teaching traditional yoga for 10 years, had never done a class with goats until she was asked to lead sessions at the farm. She said practicing in an unconventional environment has its benefits.

“Being outside, having this fresh air and having the laughter has huge benefits,” Mosher said.

The goat yoga class will run three times a week for six weeks at the farm.

Four baby goats participated in Sunday’s session. The farm expects to have as many as eight per class as more goats are born.

“One thing that’s really nice about coming throughout the six weeks is the babies grow, seeing new ones come in, seeing them kind of develop in their characters and then play together,” Mosher said.

Alicia Gula attended her first goat yoga session on Sunday. She said she loves animals but has never been up close and personal with a goat. She didn’t hesitate to sign up after hearing about unorthodox classes.

“I just thought it would be a good thing to interact with the animals, to laugh, you know, it’s always good for the spirit, good for the soul,” Gula said. “I think that was the main reason, to be around positive people who want to share the same experience.”