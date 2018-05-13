Collision between vehicle, moose sends one man to New Brunswick hospital

A collision between a vehicle and a moose on the TransCanada highway near the exit to Scoudouc, N.B. sent one man to hospital on Saturday night.

New Brunswick RCMP say that their officers, the Dieppe Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the scene of the crash at approximately 10:10 p.m.

READ MORE: Cape Breton police arrest two after teen stabbed in Sydney, N.S.

When they arrived they found a car whose front end and windshield had been crumpled by the collision with the moose.

Corp. Dan Poirier of the New Brunswick RCMP said the driver of the vehicle was removed from the car and transported to hospital. The man did not suffer serious injuries.

The moose was killed in the collision.