Calgary man wanted by RCMP for 2006 murder and kidnapping has died

RCMP said Friday a 35-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping is dead.

In February, RCMP issued a news release and offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Edward Brown.

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP offers reward for arrest of man wanted for 2006 murder

Brown was wanted in connection with the 2006 killing of Bradley Webber.

On Oct. 24, 2006, Webber, an Eckville, Alta. man, was found dead in his fifth wheel trailer in the central Alberta town. Police identified Brown and Shayne Earl Gulka as suspects. Gulka was arrested on March 10, 2016 and is awaiting his 2018 trial. Brown was not found.

READ MORE: 2 Alberta men facing charges in nearly 10-year-old homicide case

He was also wanted in connection with the kidnapping of another unnamed person.

“Information as to the whereabouts of Brown is no longer being sought by the RCMP as he is deceased,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

RCMP said no other details would be provided.