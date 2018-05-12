Calgary man wanted by RCMP for 2006 murder and kidnapping has died
RCMP said Friday a 35-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for one count of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping is dead.
In February, RCMP issued a news release and offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Edward Brown.
READ MORE: Alberta RCMP offers reward for arrest of man wanted for 2006 murder
Brown was wanted in connection with the 2006 killing of Bradley Webber.
On Oct. 24, 2006, Webber, an Eckville, Alta. man, was found dead in his fifth wheel trailer in the central Alberta town. Police identified Brown and Shayne Earl Gulka as suspects. Gulka was arrested on March 10, 2016 and is awaiting his 2018 trial. Brown was not found.
READ MORE: 2 Alberta men facing charges in nearly 10-year-old homicide case
He was also wanted in connection with the kidnapping of another unnamed person.
“Information as to the whereabouts of Brown is no longer being sought by the RCMP as he is deceased,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.
RCMP said no other details would be provided.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.