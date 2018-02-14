Alberta RCMP offers reward for arrest of man wanted for 2006 murder

More than 11 years after the murder of an Eckville, Alta. man, RCMP are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the suspects.

On Oct. 24, 2006, Bradley Webber was found dead in his fifth wheel trailer in the central Alberta town. Police identified Kevin Edward Brown and Shayne Earl Gulka as suspects. Gulka was arrested on March 10, 2016 and is awaiting his 2018 trial. Brown still hasn’t been located.

He is facing one count of first-degree murder in Webber’s death and one count of kidnapping.

Brown is 5-9 tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. Police said he has moles on his face and a scar on his forehead. Brown has a tattoo of a Chinese symbol on the left side of his neck and a tribal design on the upper portion of his right arm.

It’s believed that Brown is either in Alberta or British Columbia, as he has contacts in both provinces.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say his is considered dangerous and should not be approached.