Recall issued for ‘illy’ brand coffee beans due to explosion hazard

Italian coffee roasting company illy is recalling two whole-bean coffee products from the Canadian marketplace over concerns that the coffee cans could explode.

Illy’s 250-gram dark-roast and medium-roast coffee beans were packaged in defective cans that are missing an air valve.

As a result, “carbon dioxide from degassing beans may accumulate within the coffee can, which could cause the coffee can to expand, creating pressure for the can’s lid to suddenly detach with force upon opening,” the recall states.

The recall applies to beans with best-before dates of October and November 2019, and product codes 7 33411 07721 6 and 7 33411 00009 2.

No consumers have been injured due to the defect, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said.

