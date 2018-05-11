Calgary police officer cleared for duty again after criminal charge dismissed

A Calgary police officer charged with pointing his firearm inappropriately during a traffic stop is walking away a free man.

In October 2016, police said two officers in an unmarked vehicle pulled a vehicle over after the driver allegedly made a rude gesture towards them.

During that traffic stop, investigators said one of the officers drew his service pistol, approached the driver’s side window and pointed his weapon at the driver for several seconds.

A formal complaint was later made to the Professional Standards Section, and last October, Const. Adam Massart was charged with unlawfully pointing a firearm.

His three-day trial was expected to begin this week, but Alberta Justice told Global News the charge was dismissed on Tuesday.

In an email, the Crown Prosecutor’s Office in Edmonton, which handled the case, said it could “no longer sustain a reasonable likelihood of conviction” and invited the dismissal.

According to Calgary police, Massart has been cleared to go back to his regular duties.