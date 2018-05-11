Has your bike been stolen recently? London police may have found it

London police are looking for the owners of six bicycles, recovered during the execution of a search warrant on Thursday.

Police say they discovered stolen tools, computers, equipment, and seven suspected stolen bicycles during their search. They’ve already found the owner of one bike, and they’re looking to find the owners of two Schwinn models, one Felt, one Fuji, one Huffy, and one Northrock.

Anyone who has had one of those model bikes stolen between March 31 and May 10 and can prove their ownership, is urged to contact the criminal investigation division at 519-661-5674 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Police say a receipt, a serial number, photos of the bike, or a detailed description of it including its model number, can prove ownership.

A 48-year-old with no fixed address has been charged with three counts of possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).