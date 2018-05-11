Out-of-control truck mounts highway divider, shears off Milwaukee highway lampposts

Video released by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation captures a dramatic incident that left lampposts strewn across a Milwaukee highway on May 4.

A pickup truck is seen driving in the left lane of Interstate 43 when it suddenly veers and mounts the highway divider.

Shockingly the vehicle continues to move, slamming into a pair of lampposts, sending them toppling into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the highway.

Officials said six vehicles were struck by falling debris, but no one was injured.

It took road crews 90 minutes to clear the roadway before it reopened to traffic.

The driver was taken into custody after providing police with a field sobriety test on scene. No charges have been announced.