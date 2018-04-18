Police K-9 can’t stop licking suspect’s face after locating him hiding in Florida swamp

A speeding Florida motorist got more than he bargained for when he tried to flee police by running into a muddy swamp on Tuesday.

Body cam video from Pasco County Sheriff’s officers showed their police dog licking the face of the 34-year-old suspect after being apprehended in knee-deep water.

“He was licking on the guy and we’ll let him do that,” Deputy Rob Wilkins said during a press conference Wednesday. “He was proud of himself, like ‘Oh my god, I found the bad guy.'”

The pursuit began when Pasco County Sheriff’s officers spotted the 34-year-old driving a truck, which was the subject of another police incident in a neighbouring county.

“We didn’t have a lot of information on what the charges were. We just know that he had battered a Hernando County Deputy,” Wilkins said. “We’re going to exhaust all efforts to go find him.”

After a short chase, the suspect crashed and abandoned the vehicle.

That’s when the officers called on K-9 Knox to track the suspect.

K-9 Knox used his keen sense of smell to lead Deputy Wilkins and Corporal Denbo straight to where the suspect was laying.

“The odour will hang on top of the water,” Deputy Wilkins said, which allowed K-9 Knox to locate the suspect.

According to officers, the suspect had worked his body deep enough into the swampy muck that officers struggled to remove him from the mud.

Police eventually arrested Paul Daniel Smith and charged him with flee to elude, aggravated assault on an officer, and violation of probation.

K-9 Knox, who was covered with stink and mud, received a reward for his good work.

“Normally he gets a bath either at our K-9 kennel or outside with a hose,” said Wilkins, who doubles as K-9 Knox’s owner. “He got a bath inside the shower last night. My wife was happy to help give him a bath inside the shower.”

WATCH: Full press conference with Pasco County officers