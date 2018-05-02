Driver blames bird inside transport truck cabin for crash on Massachusetts hwy.

A transport truck driver hauling more than 45,000 litres of gasoline claims he lost control of his big rig and smashed into several roadside objects after a bird flew into the vehicle’s cabin and struck him in the head.

Massachusetts authorities released dash cam video of the April 21 incident, which shows the truck veering across a two-lane highway, driving onto the shoulder and slamming into an electrical pole, causing a transformer to explode.

The truck also took out a fire hydrant before coming to stop on the opposite side of the road.

The Bourne Police Department says it has not been able to corroborate the 63-year-old driver’s story.

“Officers were unable to confirm the operator’s account of the accident, observing the vehicle did not swerve and instead slowly travelled across multiple lanes without braking,” police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

The truck operator has been charged with failure to stay within marked lanes and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.