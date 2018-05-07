Just dropping in: Raccoon family causes ruckus after falling through ceiling of Michigan home

A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through a ceiling and into the living room of a Michigan home.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports a homeowner in Sheridan Township sought help Friday after the raccoons fell from an attic.

WATCH: Raccoon caught on camera easily opening a ‘raccoon-proof’ green bin

Police and firefighters easily picked up the four baby raccoons, but the mother tried to elude capture.

She bit a responder’s gloves before hiding in a closet.

The Albion Department of Public Safety posted video of the response on its Facebook page.

READ MORE: Raccoon delays Air Canada flight from Saskatoon to Toronto by nearly 7 hours

Police said in a statement that a dog catcher pole was used to collar the raccoon. No people or animals were injured in the incident.

The raccoons were taken away and released into the wild.