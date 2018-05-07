Trending
Just dropping in: Raccoon family causes ruckus after falling through ceiling of Michigan home

By Staff The Associated Press

Video posted on Facebook by the Albion Department of Public Safety shows the chaos a family of raccoons caused when they fell through a ceiling and into the living room of a Michigan home.

A family of raccoons created a chaotic scene when they fell through a ceiling and into the living room of a Michigan home.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports a homeowner in Sheridan Township sought help Friday after the raccoons fell from an attic.

Police and firefighters easily picked up the four baby raccoons, but the mother tried to elude capture.

She bit a responder’s gloves before hiding in a closet.

The Albion Department of Public Safety posted video of the response on its Facebook page.

Police said in a statement that a dog catcher pole was used to collar the raccoon. No people or animals were injured in the incident.

The raccoons were taken away and released into the wild.

