May 11, 2018
Body found on banks of N.B. river identified as man missing since January

The body that was discovered along the banks of the Restigouche River near Rimap Park on May 8, 2018, has been identified as 59-year-old Lawrence Caissie of Campbellton, N.B.

The body discovered along the Restigouche River on Tuesday has been identified as a man who was reported missing in January.

A resident walking along the edge of the river near Rimap Park discovered the remains.

An autopsy has revealed the remains are those of Lawrence Caissie, 59, of Campbellton, N.B. RCMP say Caissie was last seen leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Jan. 4 and was reported missing to police the next day.

Police released this photo of Lawrence Caissie when he was reported missing.

New Brunswick RCMP

“Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of death, however, foul play is not believed to be involved,” RCMP said in a news release.

Just last month, RCMP renewed their calls for help finding Caissie and said they were concerned about him.

