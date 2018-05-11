Body found on banks of N.B. river identified as man missing since January

The body discovered along the Restigouche River on Tuesday has been identified as a man who was reported missing in January.

READ MORE: Body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.

A resident walking along the edge of the river near Rimap Park discovered the remains.

READ MORE: Police continue search for Campbellton, N.B. man reported missing in January

An autopsy has revealed the remains are those of Lawrence Caissie, 59, of Campbellton, N.B. RCMP say Caissie was last seen leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Jan. 4 and was reported missing to police the next day.

“Police are continuing to investigate the exact cause of death, however, foul play is not believed to be involved,” RCMP said in a news release.

Just last month, RCMP renewed their calls for help finding Caissie and said they were concerned about him.