Police continue search for Campbellton, N.B. man reported missing in January

Police in Campbellton, N.B., are renewing their calls for help in finding a man with health issues who hasn’t been seen since January.

New Brunswick RCMP say Lawrence Caissie, 59, was last seen leaving the Campbellton Regional Hospital on Jan. 4, 2018.

Caissie was reported missing the next day and hasn’t been seen since.

Police believe he may have been trying to travel to Hamilton, Ont., at the time.

“We are concerned because Mr. Caissie has health issues, and has not been seen nor heard from in some time now,” said Cst. Caroline Dinel of the Northeast District RCMP in a news release. “As the snow melts, we are hoping we may find more clues that can help us locate him.”

Cassie is described as a 5’4″ and weighing 160 pounds with mid-length dark brown hair, brown eyes, a brown and grey beard and mustache.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lawrence Caissie is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.