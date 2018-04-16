Canada
April 16, 2018 4:56 pm

Truro police looking for missing teen, could be in Dartmouth

Truro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, who they say could be in the area of Dartmouth, N.S.

Police say they’re looking for Brianna Morine, 16, who is described as a white female.

She stands approximately 6 feet and weighs 200 lbs. She has blue eyes and very short cropped brown hair.

Truro police say she was last seen wearing a red Raptors hoodie, beige jeans, black sneakers and a black Nike hat with the word “Swoosh” written on it.

Police are asking that you contact them at 902-895-5351 if you have information on Morine’s whereabouts.

