Man struck by RCMP cruiser in Moncton while allegedly lying on the road

A man in Moncton was sent to hospital with injuries on Sunday night after he was struck by an RCMP cruiser while allegedly lying on the road.

Codiac RCMP say officers responded to 10th Street just before 11 p.m. to a possible domestic dispute call.

“When members arrived, a man dressed in dark clothing had laid down on the road in front of the address provided,” said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

“Police were not able to see the man and he was struck by an attending RCMP vehicle which was travelling at slow speeds.”

Rogers-Marsh confirms the man was connected to the original domestic dispute call.

She says the man was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as non-life-threatening.

“[The injuries were] serious enough that he was taken to hospital,” she said.

As for whether any charges will be laid in connection with the incident, Rogers-Marsh says the police investigation is still ongoing.

