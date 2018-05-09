Body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.
The Campbellton RCMP is investigating after a body was discovered along the banks of the Restigouche River near Rimap Park.
Police say the body was found by a resident who was walking along the edge of the river.
Police were called at around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
The cause of the person’s death is still unknown, and an autopsy will be conducted to assist with that.
