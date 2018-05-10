Lightning on the board in the NBL Canada Championship

Back home but still missing suspended forward Royce White, the London Lightning received a star performance from Julian Boyd and got the win they needed to get themselves right back into the NBL Canada championship series.

The Lightning defeated the Halifax Hurricanes 110-100 and now trail two games to one in the best-of-7 with Game 4 in London on Saturday.

Boyd’s performance was a highlight reel from the start. He had recorded a double-double before halftime and ended the game with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

READ MORE: The London Lightning come home down 2-0 to Halifax

Garrett Williamson had the biggest night of any player on the floor, putting up 27 points. Williamson played aggressive all night, getting to the foul line 17 times where he was nearly perfect, hitting 14 shots.

Kirk Willaims Jr. had 18 points. Mo Bolden added 14. Doug Herring Jr. posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

READ MORE: Babcock responds to rumours of strained relationship with Auston Matthews

Defensively, the Lightning did a good job on both Billy White and Antoine Mason of the Hurricanes who were major catalysts for Halifax during Games 1 and 2. White was limited to 5-of-15 shooting. Mason went 6-for-16 from the field. Mason led the Hurricanes offensively with 22 points.

READ MORE: Putin scores 5 goals in exhibition hockey game with former NHLers

London guaranteed that the championship series will be hanging around Budweiser Gardens for two more games. The teams will play on Saturday and then meet for Game 5 on Monday. Tip-off for both games will be 7 p.m.