The London Lightning come home down 2-0 to Halifax

The Halifax Hurricanes got hot in the third quarter and held on for a 100-91 victory in Game 2 0f the NBL Canada Championship series.

The win gives the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 as the teams shift west to London for Games 3 and 4.

The Lightning struggled shooting the basketball, going 35-for-90 from the field and 8-for-24 from three-point range.

Garrett Williamson held the hottest hand for London. The Philadelphia native put up 21 points and got to the free-throw line 10 times where he converted nine of his foul shots.

No other Lightning player cracked the 20-point mark in the game.

Julian Boyd had 18 points for London. Mo Bolden and Doug Herring Jr. both had 12.

Billy White and Tyrone Watson led the way for Halifax for the second game in a row. White had 23 points. Watson chipped in 22. Both added 10 rebounds. Rhamel Brown also recorded a double-double with 18-points and 10 boards.

This is the third year in a row that the teams have met for the NBL championship. They split Games 1 and 2 in both of those series.

Game 3 will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Budweiser Gardens. Game 4 will be Saturday in London. If a Game 5 is necessary, it would also happen in London.