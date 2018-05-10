World
May 10, 2018 4:09 pm
Updated: May 10, 2018 4:17 pm

Putin scores 5 goals in exhibition hockey game with former NHLers

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Russian President Vladimir Putin scored five goals in an exhibition hockey game with former NHL stars on Thursday in what's become an annual tradition. Putin scored five goals, though it was on the low side after scoring eight in 2015 and seven last year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin scored five goals in an exhibition hockey game with former NHL stars on Thursday.

In what has become an annual tradition given ample airtime on state TV, Putin played on a “Legends of Hockey” team, alongside big names of the past, such as Pavel Bure and Slava Fetisov.

The opposition was comprised of amateur players, plus a governor and a pro-Putin billionaire. Putin’s team won the mostly slow-paced game 12-7.

WATCH: Vladimir Putin plays hockey with ex-NHL’ers on 63rd birthday, scores 7 goals

Five goals was on the low side by Putin’s standards — he scored eight in the 2015 game and seven last year. The 65-year-old Russian president took up hockey late in life after being a keen judo competitor in his youth.

Amateur-league hockey players set a “wonderful example” for ordinary Russians, Putin said, adding “thanks to you, millions of people make a choice in favour of a healthy lifestyle.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

