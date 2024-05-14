Not just Canada: A look at extreme weather events all over the world

Send this page to someone via email

Wildfires continue to rage across parts of Western Canada, with evacuation orders issued for many communities, and telephone and internet services in parts of the territories and northern B.C. being disrupted.

Other parts of the world, too, suffered extreme weather events this month, such as heavy rains and storms bringing floods and landslides.

India

A large billboard that collapsed amid raging thunderstorms in Mumbai killed at least 14 people and injured 75 others, reports said on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen A general view of a large billboard that collapsed Monday evening following heavy rain and thundershowers at Ghatkopar, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade).

“Medical treatment is currently being provided to 44 injured individuals, with 31 already discharged after receiving treatment. Unfortunately, 14 people succumbed to death in this mishap,” the city’s municipal corporation said in a statement on social media.

View image in full screen People salvage valuables from under a large billboard that collapsed Monday evening following heavy rain and thundershowers at Ghatkopar, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade).

The rains, accompanied by high winds, caused the 30-meter-tall (100-foot-tall) billboard to fall onto a gas station in the suburb of Ghatkopar. Videos on social media and television showed the billboard shaking amid heavy winds before giving way.

Story continues below advertisement

It collapsed onto several cars parked in the gas station, flattening and crushing them to the ground.

View image in full screen Rescuers search under a large billboard that collapsed Monday evening following heavy rain and thundershowers at Ghatkopar, a suburb of Mumbai, India, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade).

On Monday night, rescuers were rummaging through the wreckage to look for victims as they used heavy equipment to cut through the metal girders attached to the billboard.

Rescue workers continued to clear the area on Tuesday, which still had mangled cars and debris.

View image in full screen Rescuers look for victims under a billboard that collapsed following heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool).

Indonesia

Rescuers on Tuesday searched in rivers and the rubble of devastated villages after flash floods hit Indonesia’s Sumatra Island over the weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen This drone photo shows the damage at a village affected by a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Ali Nayaka).

Monsoon rains and a landslide of mud and cold lava from Mount Marapi caused rivers to breach their banks. The deluge tore through mountainside villages in four districts in West Sumatra province just before midnight Saturday.

1:12 At least 14 dead, dozens rescued after floods, landslides sweep Indonesia’s south

The floods swept away people and 79 homes and submerged hundreds of houses and buildings, forcing more than 3,300 residents to flee to temporary government shelters, National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The wreckage of a car lies in a village affected by a flash flood in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra, Indonesia, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Fachri Hamzah).

The National Search and Rescue Agency said in a statement that 52 bodies had been pulled from mud and rivers by Tuesday, mostly in the worst-hit Agam and Tanah Datar districts, while rescuers are searching for 20 people who are reportedly missing.

3:43 Brazil floods: Animals stranded, families displaced as heavy rains continue

Afghanistan

Survivors of the devastating floods that struck northern Afghanistan last week are still searching for their missing loved ones and burying their dead. Farmer Abdul Ghani recounted on Monday how he had rushed home from neighboring Kunduz province where he was visiting relatives when he heard about the floods.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen People are seen near to their damaged homes after heavy flooding in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Mehrab Ibrahimi).

When he got home, he found out that his wife and three of his children had perished in the deluge. Two sons survived and another son is still missing.

View image in full screen An Afghan boy carries oil through muddy water, after heavy flooding in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo).

The UN food agency estimates that the unusually heavy seasonal rains in Afghanistan left more than 300 people dead and thousands of houses destroyed, most of them in northern Baghlan, which bore the brunt of floodings on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:54 Brazil floods: More heavy rain swamps devastated Rio Grande do Sul as death toll climbs

Brazil

The death toll from floods in Brazil’s southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to 147, local authorities said on Monday, while 127 people are still missing.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

View image in full screen Vehicles are partially submerged on a street flooded by heavy rains in Sao Leopoldo, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Saturday, May 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner).

Heavy rains have caused several rivers and lakes in the region to hit their highest levels ever, while floods blocked streets and disrupted logistics, triggering a shortage of essential goods in certain areas.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Volunteers transport donated supplies through a flooded street after heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner).

–with files from Associated Press and Reuters