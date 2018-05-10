Lethbridge police chief decries racism in viral video investigation, says he’s weary of ‘armchair quarterbacks’

Lethbridge’s police chief says people shouldn’t leap to conclusions about how officers handled a racist confrontation at a local Denny’s last month.

Rob Davis says it’s easy to play armchair quarterback three weeks after a woman was filmed hurling racist insults at fellow diners.

“I think with the information the officers had at the time, they acted appropriately,” he said. “It’s very easy to armchair quarterback three weeks later when we have the videos out there and people weighing in.”

Four men originally from Afghanistan were at the restaurant in April when a woman in the next booth started yelling at them to go back to their country.

One of the men posted a video of the encounter to his Facebook page earlier this week and it has garnered more than a million views.

Davis says police need to fully investigate before knowing if there will be charges or what they might be.

“At this point it would be completely speculation,” Davis said. “You’re obviously hearing hate crime, which… the threshold for hate crime is so high in Canada, it would require the attorney general’s approval. Not saying it’s out of the realm of possibility, but based on my experience, very rarely have I seen in my 28 years, that crime being authorized.”

He says officers were called to a fight just before 1 a.m. and everyone was out of the restaurant within 15 minutes of police getting the call

