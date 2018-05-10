Recipe: Steak and eggs crepe

“steak and eggs crepe”

Makes six

Crepe:

2/3 cup flour

2/3 cup mung bean or millet flour

1 egg

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup water

2 teaspoons turmeric powder

1 tablespoon black sesame seed

2 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon salt

Mix flour salt cilantro and sesame seeds in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs, milk and water together. Add egg mixture to the flour mixture and whisk until a smooth batter. Should be the consistency of heavy cream. Add more water if too thick and more mung bean flour if too thin.

In a 10-12” pan on medium high heat, add a 1/2 teaspoon of oil and add 1/2 cup of the crepe batter and spin pan in circles to cover a thin layer on the bottom of pan. Let cook for 1-2 minutes until the edges crisp up. Flip the crepe and cook the other side for 1-2 minutes. There should be light brown spots on both sides.

Beef:

1/2 pound top sirloin, new york or beef tenderloin steak, cut into thin 1/2 inch strips

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

3 tablespoons Xiao Shing wine (chinese sherry like wine, available at most chinese grocers)

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Mix all ingredients in a bowl to coat beef. Marinate for a minimum of 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Heat a large frying pan or cast iron pan, add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, add beef and cook until medium rare, about 2 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Eggs:

4eggs, scrambled

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whisk the eggs, water, sesame oil and salt until well incorporated. In a small sauce pot on medium heat, add the vegetable oil, add eggs and whisk consistently until you cook the eggs to appear like porridge. Eggs should be soft.

Wonton Crisps:

9 wonton wrappers

1/2 cup vegetable oil

Salt

In a medium fry pan, add the oil, it should be 1/3 inch up the side of the pan. Turn pan onto high heat ,the minute you see the first whisp of smoke turn down heat to medium high heat. Gently place three wonton wrappers in the pan and fry until light golden brown, flipping once or twice. Drain on paper towel and lightly salt.

To Assemble Jian Bing:

Crepes

Beef

Scambled Eggs

Crispy Wonton

1/4 cup green onion, sliced thin

1 cup cucumber, cut into 2” long thin strips

1/3 cup hoisin sauce

Place crepe on a cutting board. Lay 1/3 cup of beef in the centre, top with about 1/4 cup of eggs, 2 tablespoons cucumber and 3 tablespoons crushed wonton crisps. Drizzle tablespoon of hoisin over the entire mixture and 2 tablespoons green onions. Roll up tight and enjoy!