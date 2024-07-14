Recipe: Chef Andrea Carlson’s halibut mousseline

Chef Andrea Carlson from Burdock & Co joins us to make a halibut mousseline, featured on the current moon menu: Flower Gazing Under the Berry Moon
Halibut Mousseline
Ingredients:
- 454 g diced cleaned halibut
- 6 0z egg white
- 3/4 cup cream
- 10 g salt
- shallots, finely diced (brunoise)
- chives, finely chopped
- napa cabbage leaf
- elder butter, butter
Instructions:
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
- Pulse the halibut in a food processor until finely chopped.
- Add the egg whites and blend until smooth.
- Slowly stream in the cream while blending. Work quickly to keep the mixture cold.
- Do not overwork the mixture to avoid making the fish tough.
- Add salt, shallots and chives to the mixture, stirring by hand in a large bowl.
- To check seasoning, steam a small portion and taste.
- Portion the mixture into 2 oz parcels and wrap each with a blanched and trimmed Napa cabbage leaf.
- Sear the parcels in oil and baste with a combination of elder butter and regular butter.
Green Currant Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
- pickled green currants
- chives, finely chopped
- pickled chive blossoms
- pickled garlic scapes
- olive oil
- pepper
- thickened elderflower vinegar (1/2 straight vinegar adjusted with salt and sugar)
- skyrr
- blue flowers
- eulachon oil
Instructions:
- Combine pickled green currants, chives, pickled chive blossoms, and pickled garlic scapes in a bowl.
- Add olive oil and pepper to taste.
- Adjust the elderflower vinegar with salt and sugar to thicken it, then mix into the vinaigrette.
- Finish with a dollop of skyrr, a sprinkle of blue flowers, and a drizzle of eulachon oil.
More on Entertainment
Comments