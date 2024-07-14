SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Entertainment

Recipe: Chef Andrea Carlson’s halibut mousseline

By The Staff Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 2:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Halibut Mousseline'
Cooking Together: Halibut Mousseline
Chef Andrea Carlson, Burdock & Co joins us to make a Halibut Mousseline, featured on the current moon menu: Flower Gazing Under the Berry Moon
Chef Andrea Carlson from Burdock & Co joins us to make a halibut mousseline, featured on the current moon menu: Flower Gazing Under the Berry Moon

Halibut Mousseline

Ingredients:

  • 454 g diced cleaned halibut
  • 6 0z egg white
  • 3/4 cup cream
  • 10 g salt
  • shallots, finely diced (brunoise)
  • chives, finely chopped
  • napa cabbage leaf
  • elder butter, butter

Instructions:

  1. Pulse the halibut in a food processor until finely chopped.
  2. Add the egg whites and blend until smooth.
  3. Slowly stream in the cream while blending. Work quickly to keep the mixture cold.
  4. Do not overwork the mixture to avoid making the fish tough.
  5. Add salt, shallots and chives to the mixture, stirring by hand in a large bowl.
  6. To check seasoning, steam a small portion and taste.
  7. Portion the mixture into 2 oz parcels and wrap each with a blanched and trimmed Napa cabbage leaf.
  8. Sear the parcels in oil and baste with a combination of elder butter and regular butter.

Green Currant Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

  • pickled green currants
  • chives, finely chopped
  • pickled chive blossoms
  • pickled garlic scapes
  • olive oil
  • pepper
  • thickened elderflower vinegar (1/2 straight vinegar adjusted with salt and sugar)
  • skyrr
  • blue flowers
  • eulachon oil

Instructions:

  1. Combine pickled green currants, chives, pickled chive blossoms, and pickled garlic scapes in a bowl.
  2. Add olive oil and pepper to taste.
  3. Adjust the elderflower vinegar with salt and sugar to thicken it, then mix into the vinaigrette.
  4. Finish with a dollop of skyrr, a sprinkle of blue flowers, and a drizzle of eulachon oil.
