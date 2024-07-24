Recipe: Beef or bison burgers with the perfect dressing

Send this page to someone via email

It’s grilling season! Chef Ned Bell is here with some ideas to spice up your next barbeque and to dress the perfect burger.

Beef burgers

Ingredients

Burgers

I like my patties naked, unadorned and ready for seasoning.Of course, we all have our go to recipes for the perfect patty, but with grass-fed beef I love the flavour, meaty, lean, delicious.

Grass-fed beef patties

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Brioche Buns

Tomato Dressing

⅛ cup tomato paste

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

⅛ cup red wine vinegar

⅛ cup olive oil

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

⅛ cup BC honey

Method

Burgers

Season the beef patties with kosher salt and black pepper (or your favourite seasoning). Preheat your grill/BBQ/fire or heavy-duty cast iron pan. Lay the seasoned patties down on the fire and make sure you hear the sear and sizzle. Cook the patties for approximately 4 minutes per side until medium rare. Let the patties rest for as long as you cooked them to allow the juices to redistribute.

Tomato dressing

Mix all ingredients together with a whisk in a bowl or blend in a Vita-Prep.

Suggested Garnishes for Beef Burger:

B.C. cheddar

Butter lettuce

Sliced tomatoes

Pickles

Mayonnaise (optional)

Strip bacon, preferably double smoked

Bison burgers

Ingredients

Bison burgers

Did you know bison has less fat per 100 grams than boneless, skinless chicken breast? And it’s delicious! Paired with brioche buns, these bison burgers are a true gourmet experience.

Bison patties

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Brioche Buns

Grainy Mustard Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise (Hellmann’s, or homemade)

⅛ cup grainy mustard

1 tsp salt

2 tsp hot sauce

2 tsp vinegar (white or white wine)

Pickled red onions

I love these onions on burgers, steaks, in tomato salads, in sandwiches.

1 whole red onion, sliced thin

1 cup red wine vinegar

½ cup water

½ cup sugar

1 clove garlic

3 tbsp kosher salt

1 tsp black peppercorns

Method

Burgers

Season the bison patties with kosher salt and black pepper (or your favourite seasoning). Preheat your grill/BBQ/fire or heavy-duty cast iron pan. Cook the patties for approximately 4 minutes per side until medium rare. Let the patties rest for as long as you cooked them to allow the juices to redistribute.

Grainy mustard mayo

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl.

Pickled red onions

In a small pot, bring vinegar, water, sugar, garlic, salt, and peppercorns to a boil. Pour the vinegar mixture over the sliced red onions. Refrigerate overnight before eating.

Suggested Garnishes for Bison Burger:

Roasted red peppers

Preheat oven to 400°F

Roast bell peppers for 30-35 minutes until blistered and tender

Let cool, peel, and remove seeds.

Choice of cheese

Pickled red onions

Butter lettuce