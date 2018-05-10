Second body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton: N.B. RCMP
Another body has washed ashore along the Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.
Cpl. Francois Cote with New Brunswick RCMP tells Global News that a man on a wharf discovered the body floating in the water around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.
READ MORE: Body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.
Police have identified the victim as a man in his 70s from Campbellton.
Foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. to determine the cause of death.
READ MORE: Shut section of Trans-Canada Highway to reopen Friday as N.B. flood waters recede
Mounties in Campbellton were called to a similar situation on Tuesday, when a body was found by a resident near Rimap Park near the edge of the Restigouche River.
Police do not believe the incidents are connected.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.