Second body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton: N.B. RCMP

Another body has washed ashore along the Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.

Cpl. Francois Cote with New Brunswick RCMP tells Global News that a man on a wharf discovered the body floating in the water around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.

READ MORE: Body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.

Police have identified the victim as a man in his 70s from Campbellton.

Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. to determine the cause of death.

READ MORE: Shut section of Trans-Canada Highway to reopen Friday as N.B. flood waters recede

Mounties in Campbellton were called to a similar situation on Tuesday, when a body was found by a resident near Rimap Park near the edge of the Restigouche River.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected.