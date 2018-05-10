Canada
May 10, 2018 4:26 pm

Second body found along Restigouche River in Campbellton: N.B. RCMP

Global News

Police are investigating after a body washed ashore in Campbellton, N.B., on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

Another body has washed ashore along the Restigouche River in Campbellton, N.B.

Cpl. Francois Cote with New Brunswick RCMP tells Global News that a man on a wharf discovered the body floating in the water around 1:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police have identified the victim as a man in his 70s from Campbellton.

Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. to determine the cause of death.

Mounties in Campbellton were called to a similar situation on Tuesday, when a body was found by a resident near Rimap Park near the edge of the Restigouche River.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected.

