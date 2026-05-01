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Canada

Body of unidentified male found in South Saskatchewan River, police say

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 3:07 pm
1 min read
A body was recovered from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Friday, police said. View image in full screen
A body was recovered from the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon on Friday, police said. Global News
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The body of an unidentified male has been found in the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon, according to the city’s police.

Officers initially responded to a report of a body in the river on Friday around 9 a.m., the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release.

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The body was reported to be near Sturgeon Drive and Spadina Crescent East, it said.

The male’s identity and cause of death have not been identified yet, police said, adding that their major crime and missing persons units are on the case.

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