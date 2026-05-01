Lifeguards will now be on duty at 9 Vancouver beaches this summer

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The Vancouver Parks Board says it has voted to continue providing lifeguarding services at nine outdoor beaches this summer, after previously saying the program was going to be reduced.

This comes after musician Peter Gabriel spoke out about being rescued by a Vancouver lifeguard when he was in town in 1983.

The lifeguards were going to be removed from Trout Lake, Sunset Beach, Third Beach and Spanish Banks.

However, this change means lifeguards will now be on duty at Spanish Banks West, Spanish Banks East, Locarno, Jericho, Kitsilano, Sunset, English Bay, Second and Third Beach, but not Trout Lake.

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“This was a difficult decision in the current fiscal environment but we need to make sure our beaches are safe,” park board chair Tom Digby said in a release. “We have a long history of having excellent beach lifeguarding in Vancouver, and residents expect that.”

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4:36 Vancouver to remove lifeguards from some beaches

The park board says this change came from a one-time reallocation of funds from its 2026 budget.

Ongoing funding for the program will need to be established in the park board’s 2027 budget.