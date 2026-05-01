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Canada

Lifeguards will now be on duty at 9 Vancouver beaches this summer

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peter Gabriel throws support behind Vancouver lifeguards'
Peter Gabriel throws support behind Vancouver lifeguards
One of the most successful artists in music has waded into the battle over Vancouver lifeguards, and plans by the Vancouver Park Board to cut them by half. As Paul Johnson reports, Peter Gabriel says he might have never made it to the 'Big Time' had it not been for a Vancouver lifeguard.
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The Vancouver Parks Board says it has voted to continue providing lifeguarding services at nine outdoor beaches this summer, after previously saying the program was going to be reduced.

This comes after musician Peter Gabriel spoke out about being rescued by a Vancouver lifeguard when he was in town in 1983.

The lifeguards were going to be removed from Trout Lake, Sunset Beach, Third Beach and Spanish Banks.

However, this change means lifeguards will now be on duty at Spanish Banks West, Spanish Banks East, Locarno, Jericho, Kitsilano, Sunset, English Bay, Second and Third Beach, but not Trout Lake.

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“This was a difficult decision in the current fiscal environment but we need to make sure our beaches are safe,” park board chair Tom Digby said in a release. “We have a long history of having excellent beach lifeguarding in Vancouver, and residents expect that.”

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Click to play video: 'Vancouver to remove lifeguards from some beaches'
Vancouver to remove lifeguards from some beaches

The park board says this change came from a one-time reallocation of funds from its 2026 budget.

Ongoing funding for the program will need to be established in the park board’s 2027 budget.

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