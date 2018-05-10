Carrie Underwood goes into detail about facial injury in 1st TV interview since accident

Carrie Underwood has revealed new details about the fall that resulted in the singer getting 40-50 stitches to her face as well as surgery for a broken wrist.

Underwood opened up to Today show host Hoda Kotb about the fall and her recovery in an interview that aired on Thursday.

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident,” the Cry Pretty singer told Kotb. “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

Underwood added, “I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”

The singer fell outside her Nashville home on Nov. 10, 2017. She revealed to Kotb that she was alone but her three-year-old son Isaiah was asleep upstairs.

In a blog post to fans on New Year’s Day, the country singer said she sustained a facial injury that required 40-50 stitches and that she’s “not quite looking the same.”

Kotb told the Before He Cheats singer that she thought she looks “the same.”

Underwood said, “In the beginning, I didn’t know how things were going to end up. It just wasn’t pretty.”

“I have a dedicated team of professionals who can spackle and paint and paste,” she said, adding, “every day I’m feeling a little more back to normal.”

Underwood shared the first photo of her face since the injury in April. She posted a black and white photo of herself inside a music studio on social media.

Two days later, she posted a photo of herself at band rehearsal.

Underwood also spoke about the accident on April 19 on Sirius XM’s The Highway.

“I thought I just busted my lip,” she told Storme Warren. “Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh, no!’ I’m acting very calm about it now, but … it wasn’t pretty. I chipped my tooth but it was just my skin, thank the Lord. Stitches and all that stuff.”

During an interview with iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show, Underwood said she was “taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped.”

“There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

Underwood performed her latest single, Cry Pretty, at last month’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

“People relate to it because sometimes you have to let it out,” Underwood said of the song. “People are telling me places that they cry.”