Christina Aguilera announces first tour in over 10 years, 1 Canadian date

Christina Aguilera will hit the road for her first North American tour in over a decade this fall.

Aguilera’s tour is titled The Liberation Tour, named after her upcoming album Liberation which will be released on June 15.

The Beautiful singer will perform 24 shows in 22 theatres across North America, with one Canadian date in Orillia, Ont., at Casino Rama Resort on Oct. 11.

This will be Aguilera’s first major tour since 2008.

“Touring is so frightening to me because I am a mom first. It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice],” Aguilera recently told Billboard.

She continued: “It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids. I’ve been putting myself on the back burner. It needs to happen. I’m looking forward to getting back out and actually showing my kids what Mommy really does!”

Aguilera released Accelerate, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz last week. The song, produced by Kanye West, is the first single from her upcoming album. She will perform Fall In Line, her duet with Demi Lovato, at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

Fans who buy tickets for the Liberation tour online will receive a CD copy of Liberation. Ticketmaster will provide instructions via email on how to redeem a copy within 24 hours of ticket purchase.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 18.

The complete list of Liberation tour dates below:

Sept. 25: Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Sept. 28: Mark G. Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

Sept. 30: The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, D.C.

Oct. 3: Radio City Music Hall in New York, N.Y.

Oct. 4: Radio City Music Hall in New York, N.Y.

Oct. 6: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Oct. 8: Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, Mass.

Oct. 11: Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, Ont.

Oct. 13: Fox Theatre Detroit in Detroit, Mich.

Oct. 16: The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 17: The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Ill.

Oct. 19: Pepsi Center in Denver, Col.

Oct. 22: Paramount Theatre – Oakland in Oakland, Calif.

Oct. 24: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif.

Oct. 26: Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 27: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

Oct. 29: Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, Ariz.

Nov. 1: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land in Sugar Land, Texas

Nov. 3: WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla.

Nov. 4: Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla.

Nov. 6: Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, M.

Nov. 9: Saenger Theatre in New Orleans, La.

Nov. 11: Fox Theatre Atlanta in Atlanta, Ga.

Nov. 13: The Mahaffey Theatre in St. Petersburg, Fla.