Lauryn Hill launches North American ‘Miseducation’ tour

Lauryn Hill is hitting the road this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was released in August 1998.

Hill, who is well-known for being a member of the Fugees, will be revisiting her critically acclaimed solo album with a North American tour that begins on July 5 in Virginia and includes two Canadian stops.

The first Canadian stop is in Toronto on July 18 at the Budweiser Stage and the second is in Vancouver on Sept. 14 at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.

”This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement,” said the Grammy winner, 42, in a press release for the tour on Tuesday.

She added: “Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm.”

A portion of the proceeds from Hill’s tour “go towards the MLH Foundation, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community-based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora.”

Ms Lauryn Hill is excited to announce The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour! Details will be announced soon, including international dates, & the full lineup with Special Guest performers at each show on the tour. Tickets on sale Friday: https://t.co/gaetZaH53i pic.twitter.com/97XWvzqHqQ — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) April 18, 2018

Hill’s announcement added that the contributions “will be put to use through donations made from ticket sales to support community building worldwide.”

The released tour dates for the “Miseducation” 2018 tour are below:

07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing

07/ 15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

07/29 – Tampa, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre

09/12 – Portland, OR@ Portland Memorial Coliseum

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center

09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m. ET/PT.