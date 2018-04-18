Lauryn Hill launches North American ‘Miseducation’ tour
Lauryn Hill is hitting the road this summer to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which was released in August 1998.
Hill, who is well-known for being a member of the Fugees, will be revisiting her critically acclaimed solo album with a North American tour that begins on July 5 in Virginia and includes two Canadian stops.
The first Canadian stop is in Toronto on July 18 at the Budweiser Stage and the second is in Vancouver on Sept. 14 at the Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park.
READ MORE: Just for Laughs 2018: Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart among performers
”This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement,” said the Grammy winner, 42, in a press release for the tour on Tuesday.
She added: “Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with love and optimism at the helm.”
A portion of the proceeds from Hill’s tour “go towards the MLH Foundation, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community-based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora.”
Hill’s announcement added that the contributions “will be put to use through donations made from ticket sales to support community building worldwide.”
READ MORE: Kendrick Lamar is first rapper to win prestigious Pulitzer Prize
The released tour dates for the “Miseducation” 2018 tour are below:
07/05 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/11 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penn’s Landing
07/ 15 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
07/20 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater
07/29 – Tampa, FL @ Al Lang Stadium
07/31 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
08/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park
08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
08/08 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
09/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
09/09 – San Diego, CA @ Open Air Theatre
09/12 – Portland, OR@ Portland Memorial Coliseum
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park
09/15 – Seattle, WA @ ShoWare Center
09/20 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m. ET/PT.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.