Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean lead 2018 CMT Awards nominations

The list of nominees for the 2018 CMT Awards was released on Tuesday and Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line (FGL) and Jason Aldean lead the way.

Underwood currently holds the title for most CMT Music Awards wins with 17, and will be hoping to add to her trophy cabinet this year, as she received nominations for Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

The former American Idol winner will also face off in the highly-coveted Video of the Year category against FGL and Aldean – who join Underwood at the top of the list with four nods each.

It also promises to be a big night for the chart-topping group Little Big Town, who is not only nominated for three awards but is set to host the ceremony which premieres live from Nashville on June at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The annual fan-voted award show honours the best in country music videos, although this year’s event also features nominations for artists from other popular genres, including Justin Timberlake, Bebe Rexha, and Ludacris, who is nominated for his duet with Underwood.

Fan voting begins today at CMT.com and continues until 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, June 4.

See the full list of nominees below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line –“Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young – “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood feat.Ludacris – “The Champion”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Luke Combs – “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton –“I’ll Name The Dogs”

Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

Jon Pardi – “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan – “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

Lauren Alaina – “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich – “California”

Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line – “Smooth”

High Valley – “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Speak To A Girl”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Midland – “Make A Little”

Old Dominion – “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Rascal Flatts – “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

Devin Dawson – “All On Me”

LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson – “Yours”

Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – “Craving You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack and Danielle Bradbery – “Stand Up For Something”

From CMT Crossroads: Backstreet Boys and Florida Georgia Line – “Everybody”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker and Derek Trucks – “Midnight Rider”

From CMT Crossroads: Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum – “September”

From 2017 CMT Artists of the Year: Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town – “I Won’t Back Down”

From 2017 CMT Music Awards: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood – “The Fighter”