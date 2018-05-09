Kelowna’s Mission Creek is on the rise

Projections for Mission Creek from the B.C. River Forecast centre are that it will peak on Thursday at levels well above a one hundred year event.

A section of the Mission Creek Greenway has been closed due to the rapid rise of the water level and flow.

The complete Phase 2 section from the Hollywood Road south entrance of Scenic Canyon Regional park to the end of the trail off Field Road is closed.

“We’re urging people to use extreme caution and keep away from the banks due to slippery conditions, possible erosion and the potential for a rapid rise in water levels and increased flow resulting from the overnight and forecast rainfall,” communications officer Bruce Smith said in a news release.

The Greenway trail underpass at the Casorso Road bridge remains closed. Pedestrians and cycles are asked to use caution and only cross Casorso Road when it is safe. Motorists are also asked to watch for Greenway users who may be crossing the road in this area while the underpass is closed.

The north creek-side section of the Greenway along Phase 1 from Lakeshore through Mission Creek Regional Park and the south trail between Lakeshore and Casorso Road are still open.

B.C. Wildfire crews are sandbagging along Mission Creek as flood mitigation.

“Lots of the homeowners have done some work so we’re reinforcing that,” division supervisor Doug MacLeod said. “Where work hasn’t been done we’re establishing the initial lines, the tiger dams and sandbags.”

People are also being warned to stay well away from creek banks, and watch children and pets closely.

“We just want the public to be extra vigilant around creeks and streams across the region. The banks are going to be slippery, they’re going to be saturated with water, and the flows are moving very fast,” Axelle Bazett with the regional district’s emergency operation centre said.