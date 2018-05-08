Environment Canada warns rain will increase flood risk in the Okanagan

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and Boundary regions as rain in the forecast is expected to exacerbate the flood risk.

Special weather statement issued for #Kelowna, all of the #Okanagan, Boundary, Arrow Lakes & Similkameen regions for 15-25mm rain after rapid snow melt resulting in even more flooding @GlobalOkanagan #ylw #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/9cds9LUj9F — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 8, 2018

The warning says a pacific weather system will bring 15 to 25 mm of rain to the southwest interior tonight.

Lesser amounts of 10-15 mm of rain are expected in the Similkameen, Nicola and Arrow Slocan Lakes regions “but this could still overwhelm some watersheds already at capacity,” the statement says.

The BC River Forecast Centre says Mission Creek, the Similkameen River and surrounding tributaries have been upgraded to a flood watch, meaning river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed capacity.

On Monday it was revealed that the Okanagan snow pack is 206 per cent of normal, the highest in 38 years.

The warm temperatures melting the above-average snow packs combined with forecast rain is expected to cause more flooding across the region.