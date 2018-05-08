Environment Canada warns rain will increase flood risk in the Okanagan
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan Valley, Similkameen and Boundary regions as rain in the forecast is expected to exacerbate the flood risk.
The warning says a pacific weather system will bring 15 to 25 mm of rain to the southwest interior tonight.
READ MORE: Flooding in Okanagan forces more evacuations, school and road closures
Lesser amounts of 10-15 mm of rain are expected in the Similkameen, Nicola and Arrow Slocan Lakes regions “but this could still overwhelm some watersheds already at capacity,” the statement says.
READ MORE: Okanagan snowpack 206 per cent of normal, highest in 38 years
The BC River Forecast Centre says Mission Creek, the Similkameen River and surrounding tributaries have been upgraded to a flood watch, meaning river levels are rising and will approach or may exceed capacity.
On Monday it was revealed that the Okanagan snow pack is 206 per cent of normal, the highest in 38 years.
READ MORE: Kelowna under local state of emergency
The warm temperatures melting the above-average snow packs combined with forecast rain is expected to cause more flooding across the region.
