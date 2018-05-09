Omemee man facing child porn charges

A two-month online child pornography investigation has led to the arrest of an Omemee man.

On Wednesday morning, the OPP’s Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics and the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP Crime Unit executed a search warrant at an Omemee area residence, about 25 kilometres west of Peterborough.

“As a result of the investigation, a computer and a quantity of external media were seized,” Const. Jackie Hildenbrand said.

Kevin Hopkins, 44, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing in court in Lindsay, police said.