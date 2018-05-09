Agitated driver speeds past flood barricade, pulls worker with vehicle: N.B. RCMP

Police in Maugerville, N.B., are looking for a man who allegedly sped past a flood barricade Wednesday afternoon, pulling a worker who was supervising the blocked road in the process.

New Brunswick RCMP say the incident happened around noon along Route 105.

READ MORE: N.B. officials caution people to treat contaminated floodwaters as hazardous

Police say a beige or gold sedan with a Saskatchewan licence plate was stopped at the barricade. The drive appeared to become agitated and fled.

While fleeing, police say the man pulled an officer with justice and public safety — who was manning the barricade — for a short distance.

The worker sustained injuries not believed to be serious, but was taken to hospital.

The drive was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

READ MORE: Drones used to gather data as flood ravaged New Brunswick waits for waters to recede

Police say the vehicle was later seen driving erratically at the Princess Margaret Bridge in southern Fredericton.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP.