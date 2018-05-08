Drones used to gather data as flood ravaged New Brunswick waits for waters to recede

As officials in southern New Brunswick wait for historic flood levels to recede, some of the municipalities devastated by flooding have taken to the air to get a better handle on the extent of the damage.

Drone technology is being used to survey the flood ravaged zones in the province. Brunswick Engineering has been hired by the towns of Rothesay, N.B., and Quispamsis, N.B., to gather as much data as possible.

“What we’re doing is to better establish where those flood areas are,” said civil engineer Stephen Perry. “What areas have failed, what areas are still operational and functional under this type of event.”

Perry says the historic level of flooding will likely lead to fundamental design changes in the future.

“This is just kind of one of those everything at the right time hits and we end up with one of these floods,” he said.

“There will be probably some new design criteria coming out for just flood related design and not so much rainfall design.”

Some had reason for optimism on Tuesday as water levels appeared to be receding.

But Officials in Saint John say that it’s too soon to be overjoyed. Water levels remain high and fast moving in some places and officials say it poses a risk to people of all ages.

“We’re treating this water as contaminated,” said Joe Armstrong, Deputy Director of the Saint John Emergency Measures Organization. “Nobody’s sure what’s in it. There’s no doubt some sewage in it.”

Armstrong says the next day or so is key.

“The next 36 to 48 hours are probably going to a little deceiving for some people. Some people that get away from this and don’t see it. It looks like the weather is pretty good.”

He said water levels could remain at the current level until Thursday.