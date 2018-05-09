Local state of emergency for Grand Forks

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Electoral Area D/Rural Grand Forks has declared a local state of emergency due to ongoing flooding in the Manly Meadows area and other areas in Grand Forks.

READ MORE: Grand Forks residents brace for flooding

Six homes on four properties in the Manly Meadows area are on evacuation order.

190 properties in Edwards/Gilpin, Johnson’s Flats, almond Gardens, the Nursery, and Darcy neighbourhoods are on evacuation alerts.

In the Westbridge to Beaverdell area, 47 properties are on evacuation alert.

READ MORE: Warning issued for imminet flooding on Mission Creek in Kelowna

Rain and warm weather forecast for the next few days means the river will continue to rise, possibly into the weekend.