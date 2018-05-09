Warning issued for imminent flooding on Mission Creek in Kelowna

B.C. Wildfire Service crews were laying more sandbags, aqua dams and pumps along private properties lining Mission Creek in Kelowna Tuesday night in preparation for quickly rising water levels.

Efforts were concentrated between Lakeshore Road and the mouth of the creek at Okanagan Lake.

READ MORE: Environment Canada warns rain will increase flood risk in the Okanagan

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said the forecast for heavy rain means properties in the region that have flooded before should be proactive and protect properties now, ahead of high water levels in the next few days.

“The State of Local Emergency expanded city-wide for Kelowna yesterday is a proactive approach that provides crews access to specific private properties in order to protect public infrastructure,” a release from the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre said Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Kelowna braces for peak spring runoff, possible flooding

Local states of emergency remain in place for Kelowna, Peachland, West Kelowna, and on Westside Road N from 5625 Westside Road to the Central Okanagan regional boundary.

Sand and sandbags are available across the Central Okanagan. Locations can be found on an interactive map at cordemergency.ca

Bulman Road off Highway 97 in Kelowna remains closed due to flooding.