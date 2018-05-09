Flood concerns rise along Similkameen River

The next 10 days are going to be stressful for the residents of Princeton, Keremeos and Similkameen Indian Bands.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is warning property owners along the Similkameen River that access to their properties may be compromised or become impassable due to flooding.

“BC River Forecast Centre, Environment Canada and the Emergency Management BC are predicting increasing water flows over the next several days with potential of high flows of the Similkameen River and nearby creeks for the next 10 days due to spring snow melt,” The Regional District said in a news release issued Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Highway 3 flooded, RV Park threatened, local state of emergency near Keremeos

It said should conditions deteriorate, each local government will put Evacuation Alerts in place for their affected residents.

The Regional District adds that if the situation deteriorates, strategic Evacuation Orders may be implemented.

“All affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closures or evacuation orders,” the Regional District said.