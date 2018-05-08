Highway 3 flooded, RV Park threatened, local state of emergency near Keremeos

A local state of emergency has been declared in rural Keremeos and Hedley in the south Okanagan due to the threat of flooding.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkamee Emergency Operations Center said in the declaration that Similkameen River levels are expected to increase over the next few days which “may threaten life, safety and cause significant property damage.”

Water is also gushing over a section of Highway 3 20 kilometres east of Keremeos and threatening a nearby RV Park, according to local residents.

Jodi-Anne Anderson, president of the Riverside RV Park board of directors, said the river level is less than a foot from breaching the bank.

“So if it goes up as high as it’s supposed to go then ya we will be flooding,” she said.

“People have had to move fifth wheels and motor homes and trailers up off of the river site because the ground water is coming through and it’s unstable and it’s sinking.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says crews are on site.

“Ministry staff have erected signage to slow traffic down through this section. We are monitoring the area closely and are working to protect the highway from potential damage,” said a statement.

“It went across the highway and into the farmer’s field that’s on the east side of highway three and it filled that all up and it’s still flooding,” Anderson said.

“They did tell us that if it continues and gets any higher then they will be closing the road.”

Meanwhile, emergency officials are warning that if the situation deteriorates, residents could be evacuated.