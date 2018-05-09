Four arrested after fentanyl, meth seized from island residence north of Peterborough

Four people face drug charges after OPP raided a residence on an island north of Peterborough in late April.

On Wednesday, Peterborough County OPP said that on April 27, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on an island in Katchewanooka Lake near Young’s Point in Selwyn Township, about 25 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police seized a “substantial amount” of suspected fentanyl along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

“Three young children located in the residence were taken into the care of the Children’s Aids Society,” OPP said.

Four people — three from Young’s Point — were arrested.

Kimberly Bassani, 37, Dylan Gough, 25 and Kristy Mieske, 29, all from Young’s Point and Dana Fitzgerald, 24, of Waterloo, are each charged with possession of

schedule I controlled substance (Fentanyl) and production of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

They are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 31.