Crime
May 9, 2018 11:17 am
Updated: May 9, 2018 11:22 am

Four arrested after fentanyl, meth seized from island residence north of Peterborough

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Meth and suspected fentanyl were seized from an island residence near Young's Point.

Files / Global News
Four people face drug charges after OPP raided a residence on an island north of Peterborough in late April.

On Wednesday, Peterborough County OPP said that on April 27, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on an island in Katchewanooka Lake near Young’s Point in Selwyn Township, about 25 kilometres north of Peterborough.

Police seized a “substantial amount” of suspected fentanyl along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘Purple heroin’ found in fatal overdoses in Peterborough: Health Canada

“Three young children located in the residence were taken into the care of the Children’s Aids Society,” OPP said.

Four people — three from Young’s Point — were arrested.

Kimberly Bassani, 37, Dylan Gough, 25 and Kristy Mieske, 29, all from Young’s Point and Dana Fitzgerald, 24, of Waterloo, are each charged with possession of
schedule I controlled substance (Fentanyl) and production of a schedule II controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

They are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 31.

Global News