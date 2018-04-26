‘Purple heroin’ found in fatal overdoses in Peterborough: Health Canada

Health Canada says drug samples seized from two of three recent overdose scenes in Peterborough involved what is called “purple heroin” — heroin laced with fentanyl.

On April 7, the Peterborough Police Service issued a warning after dealing with three suspected illicit drug-related accidental overdoses within a span of 48 hours.

On Thursday, police said testing by Health Canada suggests all three victims may have consumed “purple heroin,” but that has yet to be confirmed through the Coroner’s Office and toxicology testing.

Drug samples from two of the three scenes contained a mix of heroin, fentanyl and caffeine, police said.

“Purple heroin — heroin laced with fentanyl and other additives and coloured purple — has been identified as being responsible for overdose deaths in other areas of the province,” police noted.

Police say the investigation is continuing and warns that fentanyl is commonly being mixed with other illicit drugs.

“Very small amounts can be fatal,” police said.