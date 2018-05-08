RCMP zero in on arson suspect after Ponoka grass fire, believe he’s responsible for 2017 fire too

The RCMP say charges are pending against a 60-year-old man from Ponoka after a grass fire broke out in the central Alberta town last week. Police said their investigation led them to zero in on a suspect and that they believe he was also behind a 2017 blaze that burned a garage.

“We’re very fortunate there was no one injured in either of these fires,” Sgt. Chris Smiley of the Ponoka RCMP detachment said in a news release on Tuesday.

“As we’ve seen in this province, at this time of year, a grass fire can lead to a terrifying situation,” he added.

“We’re happy with the response of the Ponoka Fire Department and the community assistance that helped us to solve this investigation.”

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 2, Mounties and firefighters with the Ponoka County Fire Department were called to a suspicious grass fire in the town. Investigators believe the fire broke out “as a result of human action.”

A suspect was arrested and police said they expect to lay a charge of arson against him.

“Further information was obtained which linked this male to a suspicious fire which was reported on Oct. 12, 2017,” the RCMP said. “This fire in October led to a garage being burned and was situated in close proximity to the May 2 fire.”

Police said they also expect to charge the suspect with arson in connection with that blaze.

RCMP said the name of the suspect would not be released until charges were officially sworn.