Marissa Shephard found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of Baylee Wylie

Marissa Shephard has been found guilty of killing 18-year-old Baylee Wylie of Moncton.
The jury delivered a unanimous verdict Tuesday.
Wylie’s body was found by firefighters in a burned-out townhouse on Sumac Street in December 2015. He had been stabbed multiple times before being covered by a mattress, which was then set on fire.
Tyler Noel and Devin Morningstar, both 20, were sentenced earlier this year for their roles in the death. Shephard was the last to be tried in connection with the case.
Shephard, 22, of Moncton was also found guilty of arson.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 22 at 1:30 p.m.
