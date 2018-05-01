Closing arguments slated for Friday in Shepard trial

Marissa Shepard, who is facing a murder and arson charge, wrapped up the defence phase at her trial in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday.

Shepard was the only witness presented by her defence team. Closing arguments are slated for Friday, and the case could be in the hands of the jury as early as Monday.

The 22-year-old is on trial for first degree murder and arson with disregard for human life in connection with the brutal death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

His body was found by firefighters in a burned-out townhouse on Sumac Street in December of 2015. He had been stabbed multiple times before being covered by a mattress which was then lit on fire.

Tyler Noel and Devin Morningstar, both 20, were sentenced earlier this year in connection with the case. Shepard is the last to be tried in connection with the case.

On Monday, Shepard testified that she was not home during the stabbing, but was out on two-separate escort calls.

The Crown’s cross-examination lasted less than 10 minutes and focused solely on clarifying her evidence-in-chief.

Closing arguments are slated for first thing Friday morning.