On a day marked for teachers, educators talk about pride, perils of the profession

On National Teacher Appreciation Day, Vaudreuil-Dorion resident Mike Sagala said he’s grateful for the educators at Pierre Elliott Trudeau Elementary School who take care of his two sons.

“Teachers take time out of their lives to help our children,” he said, adding that his children are in Grade 1 and 3.

"Teachers take time out of their lives to help our children," he said, adding that his children are in Grade 1 and 3.

Sagala said he still remembers the one high school teacher that made a huge difference in his life when he was a student in Ormstown — so he knows just how important their influence is on the kids.

“Teachers give everything they can every day,” acknowledged Dion Joseph, Trudeau Elementary’s principal.

Nowadays, teachers admit it can be a struggle to do their jobs — especially with the recent cuts to support staff by the provincial government.

“We got nice grants with the elections coming up. So, we are able to buy more furniture, but what we could really use is more support staff,” insisted teacher Marie-Anne Portelance.

"We got nice grants with the elections coming up. So, we are able to buy more furniture, but what we could really use is more support staff," insisted teacher Marie-Anne Portelance.

Since 2010, there have been about $1.5 billion of cuts to Quebec’s public school system since.

During demonstrations over the last few years, teachers fought against the cutbacks, arguing it would seriously hurt student learning.

“It’s a lot of hours behind the scenes that aren’t even in the classroom time,” said Jen Muraca, an integration aide.

Teachers insisted having larger class sizes means less individual attention for children, as well as the removal of vital support for special needs students.