Politics
March 27, 2018 10:58 am
Updated: March 27, 2018 11:15 am

Quebec teachers unions protest outside provincial budget announcement

Justin Bulman By Producer  Global News

WATCH: A group representing teachers unions across Quebec protested outside the provincial budget announcement in Quebec City Tuesday morning.

A A

A group representing teachers unions protested outside the Quebec provincial budget announcement Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: What will be in the 2018 Quebec budget?

The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE ), a group of unions that represents over 34,000 public school teachers across Quebec held the demonstration.

Story continues below

The FAE protested against the finance minister’s cuts of $1.5 billion to Quebec’s public school system since 2010.

“The cutbacks in education that’s been imposed over the past number of years, over a billion dollars, directly impacted our services to students,” said Sébastien Joly, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT).

“Teachers have not been valued for years, I think it’s our turn to get adequate and sufficient resources for special needs.”

The protest was part of FAE’s Édu-choco campaign, recently launched to raise awareness about the province’s public school funding.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Budget Cuts
Education
FAE
Fédération autonome de l'enseignement
Protest
Provincial Budget
Quebec budget 2018
Quebec City

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News