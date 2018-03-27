Quebec teachers unions protest outside provincial budget announcement

A group representing teachers unions protested outside the Quebec provincial budget announcement Tuesday morning.

The Fédération autonome de l’enseignement (FAE ), a group of unions that represents over 34,000 public school teachers across Quebec held the demonstration.

The FAE protested against the finance minister’s cuts of $1.5 billion to Quebec’s public school system since 2010.

“The cutbacks in education that’s been imposed over the past number of years, over a billion dollars, directly impacted our services to students,” said Sébastien Joly, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT).

“Teachers have not been valued for years, I think it’s our turn to get adequate and sufficient resources for special needs.”

The protest was part of FAE’s Édu-choco campaign, recently launched to raise awareness about the province’s public school funding.