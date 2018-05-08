‘What can I do, but pray for you?’: N.B. woman pens heartfelt ode to flood victims

Claire Quigley, like many New Brunswickers, was strapped to her television Saturday afternoon, watching coverage of the historic flooding hitting her province.

Living in Minto, Quigley was lucky enough not to be directly impacted by the flooding. But she knows many who are.

Quigley says she wanted to a find a way to help, but didn’t know how.

“I was just feeling very emotional,” Quigley says. “I said to my husband, ‘I just wish there was something I could do.’”

That’s when Quigley pulled out her guitar, a pen and a piece of paper, then started writing.

She says the song, entitled “When Waters Recede,” started as a prayer, but resulted in a five-minute melody that reaches out to the victims hit hardest by the worst flooding the province has seen in half a decade.

“I know not what to do in this trying time, in our province,” the lyrics read. “Here at home, on Grand Lake, there are people losing everything.”

“What can I do, but pray for you to get through this troubled time? When the water recedes, we’ll be there for you.”

Quigley wasn’t planning on making the song public, but her husband convinced her otherwise. On Sunday morning, Quigley posted a video of herself singing the tune on the Grand Lake Flood Watch 2018. The post has since been shared nearly 1,000 times.

“I did it through helplessness, I guess. I was worried about family and friends, and what they were being faced with.”

“It just all came together so easily because it came from my heart.”

Quigley feels slightly overwhelmed by the outpouring of positive comments, but says if the song helps somebody feel better for just a few minutes, it’s worth it.

“We all want to help in some way or another, so if this can help for a few moments, then that’s great.”