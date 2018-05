Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick: EMO

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Geoffrey Downey of the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels in Fredericton have decreased by about 30 centimetres from eight metres to about 7.7 metres this morning.

Water levels in Fredericton are starting to recede, but there’s still lots of debris that will have to be cleaned up @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/RsWNtIBsYD — Adrienne South (@AdrienneKS) May 8, 2018

READ MORE: Floodwaters overwhelm sewage system in Rothesay, N.B.

In Saint John, the levels are at about 5.6 metres – a drop of about 10 centimetres from Monday.

But, Downey says it still could be days before hundreds of people who left their homes are able to return to them.

About 100 roads are still flooded and some bridges are not passable, while the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Fredericton and Moncton.

Downey says Saint John could be below flood stage by Saturday, but people may still not be able to get into their homes in areas further north like Grand Lake and Jemseg that were inundated.