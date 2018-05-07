3 men in canoe charged after break-in at home in New Brunswick flood zone

Three men are facing charges after police say they were arrested on Sunday after reports someone tried to steal from a home in a flooded area of New Brunswick.

RCMP say that at approximately 6:45 a.m., they arrested three men who were in a canoe near Maugerville, N.B.

READ MORE: Three men arrested in connection to attempted theft from flooded New Brunswick home

The Mounties say they received a report that three men in a canoe had broken into a home in the flood zone. The owner of the home was inside at the time and the three men left.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken.

On Monday the three men appeared in Burton Provincial Court before being remanded into custody.

Travis Hunt, 29, from Maugerville, N.B., was charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Burton Provincial Court on May 10 at 9 a.m.

Chance Leslie, 25, from Middle Hainesville, N.B., was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and breach of probation. He is scheduled to appear in Burton Provincial Court on May 11, at 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Rising flood waters in New Brunswick continue to raise health and safety concerns

Brandon Hatchard, 29, from Perth-Andover, N.B., has been charged with break and enter and possession of stolen property. Hatchard is scheduled to appear in Burton Provincial Court on May 10 at 1:15 p.m.

The RCMP say they would like to thank members of the general public who helped provide information on the suspects’ location.